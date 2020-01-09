Image copyright Legoland Image caption Councillors granted the theme park planning permission to build on greenbelt land

Legoland Windsor Resort has been given the go-ahead to build on greenbelt land.

The theme park in Berkshire wants to create a new drop tower ride and a main attraction building on land on the outskirts of the current site.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead councillors approved the decision on Wednesday night.

Planners said "special circumstances" had outweighed the "harm to the greenbelt".

They added "there are a number of economic benefits in respect of the tourism economy, employment and operational spend".

Image copyright Legoland Image caption The redevelopment will focus on Adventure Land

The redevelopment will focus on the Adventure Land area of the park, including play equipment, a seating area and a photo-opportunity building.

Legoland had previously been granted planning permission for a new development on greenbelt land, but decided to pursue its latest plan at an alternative location to allow the park to remain open during construction.