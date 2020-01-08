Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found unresponsive at 07:10

An investigation is under way after a man died in police custody.

The 38-year-old was arrested in Reading on suspicion of assault at about 02:15 GMT and taken to Loddon Valley police station in the town.

But during his detention, at 07:10, he was found unresponsive. Officers and ambulance staff gave emergency life support but to no avail.

Thames Valley Police subsequently referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The man was pronounced dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"The force has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC on the grounds that the death occurred while in police custody.

"The IOPC has decided to independently investigate the death. Thames Valley Police is fully co-operating with this investigation and will continue to do so."