Slough stabbing: Victim named as Mohammed Aman Ashraq
- 7 January 2020
Police have named 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq as the man killed in a stabbing in Slough.
Mr Ashraq, from the town, was found stabbed in Benjamin Lane on Saturday shortly before 20:00 GMT. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest/abdomen.
Three 18-year-old men, also from Slough, arrested on suspicion of murder are in police custody.
Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.