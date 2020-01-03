Tributes after man found injured in Slough High Street dies
Tributes have been paid to a 36-year-old man who died after being found injured in the street on Christmas Day.
Philip Deans was found in Slough High Street on 25 December, and died a day later in hospital.
Dawid Debski, 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, is charged with his murder and will re-appear at Reading Crown Court in March.
Homeless project Slough Outreach said it had been helping Mr Deans for three years and it was in "shock".
A post-mortem examination found Mr Deans had died as a result of a head injury, Thames Valley Police said.
Shin Dhother, founder of Slough Outreach, said: "When there is any incident on the street we are always thinking who could it be. It was a bit of a shock."
Describing Mr Deans he said: "He'd been on the streets for a while and we got to know him, and he started coming to the service.
"He was always very polite when he spoke to you and would come have a chat.
"He was going through this situation himself and he could spot people [in similar circumstances].
"Some of the youngsters, he would take them under his wing and bring them to us for food and clothing."