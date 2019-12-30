Image copyright Google Image caption Philip Deans was found injured in the early hours of Christmas Day and later died

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 36-year-old man found injured in the street on Christmas Day.

Philip Deans was found in Slough High Street in the early hours of Wednesday. He died in hospital the following day.

Dawid Debski, 25, of Faraday Close, Slough, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court accused of murder.

He will next appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday. Post-mortem tests found Mr Deans died from a head injury.