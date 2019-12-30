Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A339 in Newbury

A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The girl had been on the pavement with her family on the A339 in Newbury, Berkshire, on Friday night when she was struck by a vehicle.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition, Thames Valley Police said.

A 19-year-old man from Winchester, Hampshire, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident, committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice and being the driver of a vehicle involved in road accident and failing to report it.

He remains in police custody.