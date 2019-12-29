Image copyright Google Image caption The site of tech company Syngenta at Jealott's Hill has been earmarked for development

More than 2,200 people have signed a petition against plans for 4,000 homes on green belt land in Berkshire.

Bracknell Forest's draft local plan, which outlines where homes could be built up to 2036, includes the development of Jealott's Hill.

The authority said more than 1,400 affordable homes would be included at the site, which it was "proud" of.

Opponents fear it will damage wildlife and add to congestion on the Bracknell, Holyport and Maidenhead route.

The Campaign for Rural England has also criticised the plans over the "irreversible loss" of green space on the site near Warfield, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Marc Brunel-Walker previously said: "I'm particularly proud that in this consultation one of the things that we're looking at doing is increasing our affordable housing rate."