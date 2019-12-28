Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in the early hours of Christmas Day

A man has died after being found with head injuries in Slough on Christmas Day.

The man, in his 30s, was found in the High Street between the shops Contract Options and Peri Peri Chicken shortly after 02:20 GMT.

He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation. No arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police said the man was thought to have been on the ground in the street for about an hour before he was found.

Det Insp Sally Spencer said: "We believe there was an altercation with another man.

"This happened in a busy area in which there were cars and people passing by.

"I would urge any witnesses or anyone who has any information about what may have happened to please come forward."