Image caption Police were called to the disturbance outside Reading Town Hall last month

A man has been jailed for attacking a police officer in a fight sparked by the end of an inquest.

The trouble broke out outside Reading Town Hall after the coroner in the inquest of Aston McLean on 22 November found no police officer was to blame for his death.

At Reading Crown Court on Monday Trei Osei, 22, was jailed for six months.

Osei of Basingstoke Road, Reading, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He also admitted possessing a disguised Taser and criminal damage to a cell wall.

The two-week inquest into Mr McLean's death heard how he had fallen into the path of a police vehicle, which mounted the curb with him trapped underneath.