Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was fatally injured in Switchback Road North, Maidenhead

A 13-year-old boy has died after being knocked down in a street by a suspected drug-driver.

He was hit by a red Audi TT on Switchback Road North, Maidenhead, at about 13:25 GMT on Saturday, police said.

He died later in hospital from his injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and remains in custody.

Police have appealed for information about the crash, which happened near the junction with Shifford Crescent.

PC Joy Jarvis said: "I would particularly like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the pedestrian or vehicle before the incident, or has any dashcam footage."