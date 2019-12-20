Image copyright DANNY COOKE VIDS Image caption All trains from London to Reading are currently terminating at Ascot

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving after a crash with a train at a level crossing.

Video footage shows the South Western Railway train on top of the car at the Waterloo level crossing in Wokingham, Berkshire, at 23:30 GMT on Thursday.

There were no injuries but passengers had to continue their journey by coach.

Train services between Wokingham and Ascot are currently suspended and trains from London to Reading will now terminate at Ascot.

British Transport Police said the driver was also being questioned over endangering safety on the railway.

A South Western Railway (SWR) spokesman said: "We are doing everything we can to keep customers moving and are arranging alternative transport."

Replacement buses are in place between Wokingham and Ascot, serving stations in between, and train tickets are being accepted on alternative rail and bus routes.

Travellers are advised to check the SWR website for more information.