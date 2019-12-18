Image caption Volunteers have started to replace the young trees that were mistakenly chopped down

Volunteers have started to replace 800 young trees mistakenly cut down by a council.

Reading Borough Council workers wiped out the trees in Palmer Park, Reading, in November, during a routine clearance of undergrowth.

TV naturalist Chris Packham described it as "unforgivable".

The council said it could now "move forward for the good of the park and the future of our precious wildlife".

It previously apologised to community volunteers who planted the 800 saplings, donated by conservation charity the Woodland Trust in 2016 and 2017.

The authority said the trees were cleared by mistake because they were "untagged and not clearly visible amongst nettles and brambles when the area was being maintained".

Image caption Councillor Karen Rowland said the new trees had "shields" around them to give them "the best chance of survival"

Karen Rowland, the authority's lead councillor for culture, heritage and recreation, said: "This time round we are identifying them, putting shields around them, so we are actually giving the tree the best chance for survival."

The young trees will form part of a wildlife corridor in the park.