Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Satya Thakor's knife attack was described by police as "terrifying"

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing three people "several times with a knife".

Satya Thakor, 35, knifed two women and a man at a property in Wraysbury, Berkshire, on 14 May, Thames Valley Police said.

Detectives described it as "extremely violent and traumatic".

The victims, two women aged 58 and 34, and a man aged 36, were all known to Thakor. A 30-year-old woman also suffered a minor stab wound.

The force said Thakor refused to talk about the stabbings in police interviews or at trial.

Det Sunny Sokhi said: "Thakor's victims should have been able to feel safe in their home, but instead he subjected them to a terrifying attack.

"He can now expect to receive a substantial prison sentence for his violent crimes."

Thakor, of Nortmanton Road, Leicester, was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and one count of wounding with intent.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court in February.