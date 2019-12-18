Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Zinzan Street, Reading, on Monday

A man in his thirties is in hospital with serious head injuries after he was attacked with what police believe was a hammer.

The victim, who had just got off his bike, was hit at the junction of Zinzan Street and Baker Street in Reading at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.

The suspect left the scene in a white transit van after the attack.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 7ins (1.7m) tall, in his late thirties and with a Birmingham accent.

He was wearing a white tracksuit with red stripes on the arms, legs and hood.