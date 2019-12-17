Berkshire

Reading School boathouse fire sends smoke over town

  • 17 December 2019
Fire in Reading Image copyright samuel boswell
Image caption The fire sent huge plumes of smoke over Reading

A large fire broke out in a school's boathouse sending huge plumes of smoke over Reading.

Crews from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service fought the blaze which engulfed the building near Little John's Lane on Tuesday at about 15:00 GMT.

The fire service arrived within five minutes and shortly after 16:00 GMT it reported the blaze was extinguished.

The building is operated by Reading School. No injuries have been reported.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionFire crews fight Reading boat house blaze

Fire crews remain on the scene, and a fire investigation officer is looking into the cause of the fire.

Image copyright Adam ross
Image caption The blaze engulfed a boat house on Tuesday afternoon

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites