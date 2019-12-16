Shinfield school closed after reported norovirus outbreak
A school in Berkshire has been closed to deal with an outbreak of norovirus and sickness.
Shinfield Infant and Nursery School, which has over 300 pupils, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
The school hopes it will be able reopen to pupils and staff on Wednesday following a deep clean.
Parents were told the school would be closed because of "a confirmed case of norovirus and high levels of sickness".
Four wards at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading were closed earlier this month following a norovirus outbreak.