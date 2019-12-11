Stowaway cat travelled from Israel to UK on ship

A cat is looking for a new home after stowing away thousands of miles on a cargo ship from Israel to the UK.

Izzy found her way into a container in Israel before making the fur-midable 12-day journey to Southampton where she was found in April.

After spending months in quarantine at Cats Protection Newbury Adoption Centre in Thatcham, Berkshire, the cat is now looking for the purr-fect British home.

The charity said it was "quite remarkable" she had survived.

They said they think "shy" Izzy was a street cat in Israel.

Thea Eld, from the centre, said: "We'll never know her full story, but it's most likely she snuck into the container looking for food or somewhere cosy to sleep, and ended up getting locked in.

"It's quite remarkable that she survived for so long without food or water in what must have been very uncomfortable conditions."

She added: "Izzy's been through a lot, so we'd love to see her go to a home with a patient owner who can give her the stable home she needs after such a turbulent few months."purr-fect

