Image copyright Tracey Williams Image caption Sarah-Jane Williams had a history of starting fires

The family of a psychiatric patient who died in a hospital fire have said they have been waiting a long time for justice.

Sarah-Jane Williams died in December 2015 when a fire broke out in a bedroom at Prospect Park Hospital in Reading.

The 36-year-old had a history of starting fires as a "cry for help".

Her sister Tracey Williams said the family "just wanted answers". An inquest has been scheduled for April 2020.

Before the fire, Ms Williams' family had written to the local NHS Trust with concerns for her safety, but say they were "ignored".

Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust admitted it was "too slow in responding to Sarah's family".

Image caption Ms Williams' sister Tracey and her mother Pauline said they want answers

Speaking to the BBC after a pre-inquest review at Reading Town Hall, she said: "Four years is a long time to wait for justice and we just want answers now.

"We just want to know the truth of what happened to my sister that night she died.

"We want every bit of evidence available so that it can be a fair inquest when it comes to it in April."

At the pre-inquest review, assistant coroner for Berkshire Alison McCormick said the scope of the inquest will include fire safety at the hospital, how the fire started, and the response by staff and the fire service.