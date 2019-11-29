Image copyright Stuart Logan Image caption Huntercombe Spur bridge is being demolished and rebuilt to make room for a smart motorway system

A section of the M4 will be shut from 20:00 GMT until 06:00 on Monday due to a bridge being demolished.

The work on Huntercombe Spur bridge, at junction 7, is being done to accommodate a wider smart motorway.

The M4 will be shut between junctions 6 (Slough/Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead) in both directions.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays with traffic being diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355.

The work is part of an upgrade to the 32-mile (51.5-km) stretch of the M4 between London and Reading.

A Highways England spokesperson said: "As delays are expected, drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible."