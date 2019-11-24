Image caption Police were called to the coroners court at Reading Town Hall following a disturbance

A man has been charged after scuffles broke out following an inquest.

Trouble broke out at Reading Coroner's Court on Friday after a narrative verdict was recorded into the death Aston McLean who fell in front of a police car.

Trei Raheem Osei, 22, of Basingstoke Road, Reading, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, possessing a disguised firearm and causing criminal damage.

He is due before magistrates on Monday.

The inquest into Mr McLean's death had lasted two weeks.

He fell into the path of an approaching police vehicle which mounted the curb with him trapped underneath.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor recorded a narrative verdict.