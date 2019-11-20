Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed in Eddleston Way in Tilehurst

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.

The victim, in his 30s, was knifed in Eddleston Way in Tilehurst, Reading, just before 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

He is in a stable condition in hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police believe he was assaulted by two offenders, who may have left the scene on bikes.

Det Insp Marc Skinner said: "It happened in a public area at a time where I believe it's likely there would be witnesses to the incident."

He urged anyone who saw or heard anything to contact police.

The arrested teenagers remain in police custody.