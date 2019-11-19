Image copyright HighwaysEngland Image caption Traffic is building on the surrounding roads following the crash on the M4 westbound

A person has died after being hit by a lorry on the M4 motorway.

Officers said the crash happened between junction five and six of the M4 near Slough at about 03:45 GMT.

The pedestrian is yet to be identified and officers are working to notify their next of kin.

Thames Valley Police said a section of the M4 westbound is likely to remain closed for several hours and traffic has built up on surrounding routes.