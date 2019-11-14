Image copyright PA Media Image caption The council said neighbours had complained about cyclists meeting in the car park

An injunction application against a cafe which is a popular meeting point for cyclists has been dropped.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead had banned Velolife in Warren Row, Berkshire, from being used as an "organised meet" for rides.

Neighbours had complained cyclists congregating in the car park were "a nuisance" but the ban led to more cyclists turning up in protest.

The council said it was pleased an agreement had been reached with cafe.

Earlier this year, the council dropped a threat of legal action against cyclists gathering at the cafe, but informed owner Lee Goodwin he needed to ensure clubs did not use it as a stop before, during or after organised rides.

Cyclists rights charity Cycling UK said a breach of the draft injunction the council sought could have led to Mr Goodwin being jailed.

On Thursday British Cycling, the national governing body for the sport, said the council had withdrawn its injunction application.

Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman, who is a policy adviser for British Cycling, said the decision was a "long overdue victory for common sense" and ended two years of "anguish" for Mr Goodwin.

He added: "They [cafes] should never be subject to the types of punitive and vindictive measures we have seen here, nor should their customers, and I sincerely hope that this case will act as a strong deterrent to others who wish to pursue a similar path in the future."

Thanking their supporters on Twitter, Velolife said: "The community we serve is phenomenal, we simply would not be here if it wasn't for your support."

Image copyright Google Image caption Velolife opened in 2016 after Lee Goodwin converted an old pub into a cafe and bike workshop

In a statement the council said: "Following a constructive meeting between Velolife and the council an agreement has been found which enables the cycling activities to continue whilst protecting the residential amenities.

"We have always wanted to find a pragmatic solution which allows Velolife to continue operations while protecting residents."

It said physical changes and controls to the Velolife car park had been agreed by the management and leaseholders.