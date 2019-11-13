Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aston McLean Williams was chased by police who were responding to a burglary in Reading

A man crushed to death by a police armed response vehicle made a "sudden change in movement" moments before impact, an inquest heard.

Aston McLean Williams, 27, was being chased by officers responding to a burglary when he was fatally struck by the car in Reading on 6 August 2014.

The officer at the wheel, known only as PC N, gave evidence behind a screen at Reading Coroner's Court.

He told the jury-led inquest he had not intended to hit Mr McLean Williams.

PC N said he had driven on Wokingham Road alongside Mr McLean Williams in an attempt to contain him.

The officer told the hearing at Reading Town Hall: "There was a sudden change in movement of Aston, he suddenly ran towards my vehicle.

"My intention never was to come in contact with the police officer [giving chase on foot] or Aston."

Image caption Mr McLean Williams died after he was trapped beneath an armed response vehicle Wokingham Road

The inquest heard the marked police Volvo had been travelling at 28mph when it hit Mr McLean Williams and another officer referred to as PC P.

Mr McLean Williams he died at the scene after he was trapped beneath the vehicle.

PC P told the hearing he had sprayed Mr McLean William with an incapacitating spray in a bid to stop him jumping over a cemetery wall.

He said he then tried to grab the suspect, but did not know whether he made contact with him.

PC P denied tripping up Mr McLean Williams, when asked by Nick Brown representing the victim's mother.

The court heard PC P has since left Thames Valley Police as a result of psychological and physical injuries he sustained in the collision.

The inquest continues.