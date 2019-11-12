Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim was stabbed in a property in Shefford Crescent in Wokingham

Two men are being sought on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Wokingham.

The victim was attacked after he challenged the men as they entered a property in Shefford Crescent in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury and remains in a serious but stable condition.

One of his attackers was wearing a blue puffer jacket with a fur hood, and the other a grey sweater.

Det Insp Marc Skinner said: "If anyone believes they may have seen either of the two offenders described, or was in or near Shefford Crescent at the time and saw or heard something, please get in touch with police."

He also called for any motorists in the area around 01:30 BST on Sunday to check any dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything that could be of assistance.