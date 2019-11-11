Aston McLean Williams death: Father was 'pepper-sprayed'
A man crushed to death by a police car during a pursuit had been doused with incapacitating spray, an inquest heard.
Aston McLean Williams, 27, died when he became trapped under a police armed response vehicle which had been called to reports of a burglary in Reading.
The two officers involved in the crash in August 2014 have been given anonymity for the jury-led inquest.
Reading Coroner's Court heard one was pursuing the victim on foot when the other ran over him in a car.
Senior coroner Heidi Connor said a member of the public had alerted police to two men on the roof of a bicycle shop in Wokingham Road in the early hours of 6 August.
When the officers - referred to as PC P and PC N - arrived, Mr McLean Williams fled, running along the pavement before moving into the carriageway, she told the jury.
She said PC P chased and used his police issue Captor spray, similar to pepper spray, on Mr McLean Williams.
Moments later, PC N drove a marked police Volvo from a side street into Wokingham Road, making contact with the father of two before coming to a stop on top of him, Ms Connor said.
Mr McLean Williams died at the scene.
The court was shown CCTV of the moment the police vehicle struck Mr McLean Williams shortly before 02:00 BST.
PC Christopher Donnelly, another officer at the scene, said he thought the driver was "looking to get ahead of Aston with a view to challenge".
Describing the crash he said: "There were other officers around the back of the car and I could see Aston underneath."
In a statement read in court, the victim's mother, Janet Williams, described him as having a "zest for live".
Mr McLean William's former partner Michelle Carty described him in another statement as a "good dad" and said their son and daughter "love and miss him immensely".
The inquest continues.