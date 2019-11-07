Image copyright Robin Webster, Geograph Image caption The factory was built in 1908 but closed in 2018

Plans for up to 1,300 new homes on an old Horlicks factory site have been approved.

Berkeley Homes will demolish part of the Slough site to build five apartment blocks, while retaining the factory's chimney and clock tower.

The development will include 25% affordable homes as well as shops, restaurants and a nursery.

The factory, owned by GlaxoSmithKline, closed in 2018 after 110 years of producing the malted milk drink.

Slough Borough Council planning committee members approved the proposals for the Stoke Poges Lane site on Wednesday evening.

The designs incorporate blocks of flats of up to 14 storeys, as well as mews housing.

Listed building consent is being sought separately for the relocation of the Grade II listed Horlicks War Memorial to form part of a new public square on site.