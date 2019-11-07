Berkshire

Slough stabbing: Boy, 14, charged after teenager injured

  • 7 November 2019
Image caption The injured teenager was discovered in Bantry Road, Cippenham

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was stabbed in Slough.

The 17-year-old victim was found injured in Bantry Road, Cippenham, just before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The boy, from Slough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting an emergency worker, and possession of a bladed article.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said.

The boy is due to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court later.

A Section 60 order, giving officers greater powers to ensure people are not carrying weapons, was put in place after the stabbing but has since been lifted.

