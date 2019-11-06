Image copyright Google Image caption The inured teenager was discovered in Bantry Road, Cippenham, on Tuesday

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Slough.

The 17-year-old victim was found in Bantry Road, Cippenham, at 14:58 GMT on Tuesday.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but he remains in hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

The arrested boy, from Slough, has been held in connection with the stabbing and remains in police custody. The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Will Crowther said: "I believe this happened at a busy time of the day and there will be a number of people who would have witnessed what happened."

Following the stabbing, a Section 60 order, giving officers greater powers to ensure people are not carrying weapons, was put in place until 6 November in the area.