Boy ill with cancer 'finds Loch Ness monster'

Zachary White spotted the monster after an hour "Nessie hunting"

A seriously ill boy from Berkshire has had his dream come true by "finding" the Loch Ness monster.

Scotland-obsessed Zachary White, five, from Bracknell, spent seven months in hospital after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia in February.

He enjoyed a trip to Loch Ness with his parents after a children's charity heard about his unusual wish.

Zachary said: "I spotted Nessie! She was green and scaly, a bit like a dinosaur, but a friendly monster."

Charity Rays Of Sunshine said it was the 7,000th wish it had granted for seriously ill children in the UK and wanted to "above and beyond" make Zachary's wish come true after he underwent intensive surgery, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Zachary's mother Katie White said the experience was "incredible"

His mother, Katie White, said: "Today had been amazing. Zachary's wish has been fulfilled.

"To be able to come away as a family and create such precious memories with Zachary after so long in hospital has been incredible.

"Seeing him back to his old self, so excited and smiling, has been fantastic."

During his trip on Tuesday, Zachary was given a Nessie Hunting kit including binoculars, a compass, a magnifying glass and a hand-held torch.

After an hour out on the water, he spotted the monster in the distance.

He said: "Not many people get to see her, and I got to see her."