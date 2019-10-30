Image copyright Google Image caption The mass brawl happened in Connaught Road in Reading on Tuesday evening

Two men have been stabbed in a mass brawl involving up to 15 people.

The fight happened in Connaught Road, Reading, just before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said.

A second man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made following the incident off Oxford Road, the force added.