Berkshire

Reading double stabbing: Two injured in mass brawl

  • 30 October 2019
Connaught Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The mass brawl happened in Connaught Road in Reading on Tuesday evening

Two men have been stabbed in a mass brawl involving up to 15 people.

The fight happened in Connaught Road, Reading, just before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, Thames Valley Police said.

A second man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made following the incident off Oxford Road, the force added.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites