Image caption West Berkshire Council said it was investigating the incident

A council has launched an investigation after it shared more than a thousand people's email addresses.

West Berkshire Council sent a leisure survey on Friday to 1,107 recipients who could all see each other's email addresses.

The council said it will consider if the incident should be reported to data protection watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

The ICO said anyone with concerns about their data can report it to them.

Image caption The email was reminding recipients about a leisure survey

In a statement, the council said: "On 25 October, the council was made aware of an incident by which a large number of service users were copied into an email containing a survey about leisure centres.

"This led to each recipient being able to see one another's email addresses."

ICO said it would not be commenting on the incident.

But a spokeswoman added: "Organisations must notify the ICO within 72 hours of becoming aware of a personal data breach unless it does not pose a risk to people's rights and freedoms.

"If an organisation decides that a breach doesn't need to be reported they should keep their own record of it, and be able to explain why it wasn't reported if necessary.

"All organisations processing personal data should do so safely and securely. If anyone has concerns about how their data has been handled, they can report these concerns to us."