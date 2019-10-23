Image copyright Reading Borough Council Image caption Inspectors found frozen food infested with beetle larvae, maggots and flies

A shop found to be selling frozen food infested with beetle larvae, maggots and flies has been ordered to improve following an inspection.

The fish and meat at De Dora's Lovely Fashion in Oxford Road, Reading, was also found to be covered in mould.

Reading Borough Council was granted an order to destroy 24kg of meat by Reading Magistrates' Court last week.

Hygiene improvement notices have been served to the business owner, the council said.

Image copyright Google Image caption De Dora's Lovely Fashion was previously closed due to a mouse infestation

Image copyright Reading Borough Council Image caption Inspectors also said the meat was covered in mould

The clothes store in Oxford Road, which also sells food, had previously closed in 2016 due to a mouse infestation.

When council inspectors visited last month, they could find no proof of where the food had come from as it lacked labelling or invoice trails.

The council said business operator Dora Opuku did not appear in court to object to the meat being destroyed. The store was ordered to pay £840 in court costs.

Currently the store has a food hygiene rating of one - meaning major improvement is necessary. It will be required to improve by a future date, the council said.

Councillor Graeme Hoskin, lead member for health and food safety, said: "This case shows the council's commitment to protecting consumers from unacceptable food safety standards.

"There is no excuse for these kinds of breaches of basic food hygiene.

"Whilst the vast majority of food outlets in Reading are responsible, we take food violations like this very seriously and I want to thank our officers for their work on this case."