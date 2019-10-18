Image copyright Google Image caption Police responded to reports of gunshots being fired in Laytom Rise, Tilehurst

A man has been shot in the shoulder in a residential area of Reading.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to Laytom Rise in Tilehurst at around 03:30 BST on Wednesday following reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers discovered that the man, aged 40, had taken himself to hospital. He has since been discharged.

The road, a cul-de-sac, has been cordoned off and police officers are at the scene while investigations take place.

Det Insp Alice Broad said: "I understand that there may be some concern in the community about this, but I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident where all parties involved were known to each other."

She said the force was appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information should call 101, or ring Crimestoppers.