Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Memorial Park

A dog-walker has been blinded in one eye during an assault.

The man, in his 40s, was approached by a group of four men and asked for a cigarette in Memorial Park in Langley, Slough.

One of them removed his belt and whipped the victim in the face. It is not known whether his eyesight will return, Thames Valley Police said.

Detectives described the attack, at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday, as unprovoked.

The man who lashed the victim is described as black, in his early to mid-20s and about 5ft tall. He was slim, with an afro haircut, and was wearing a brown knee-length coat with a dark fur-lined hood.

Another man from the group is described as white and about 6ft 4ins tall. He had spiked blonde hair and was wearing a red coat.