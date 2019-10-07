Image caption The crash happened in the Little Heath area of Reading

Two boys have been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured.

The crash happened in the Little Heath area of Reading at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

The pedestrian - a man in is his 60s - was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Police said two boys, aged 14 and 15, from Tilehurst, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Thames Valley Police said a black Vauxhall Corsa travelling from City Road into Little Heath Road had mounted the pavement multiple times before hitting the victim.

Approximately five males, who were in the car, were seen running away from the scene, the force added.

The teenagers were also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, using a vehicle without third party insurance, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and failing to stop after a road accident.

The 15-year-old was further arrested for driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

They have both been released under investigation. The force is appealing for witnesses.