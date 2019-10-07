Image copyright Sophie Taylor Image caption The alpacas' hut was taken in the early hours of Friday

A large hut used to house four alpacas has been stolen.

Alpacas Winnie, Apollo, Conway and Hermes are said to have been "spooked" and unsettled by the theft of the hut from Burghfield, Berkshire, their owner Sophie Taylor, said.

The hut and other equipment were taken during a raid at Amners Farms early on Friday.

So far more than £600 has been raised by members of the public to replace the new hut and equipment, worth £1,700.

Image copyright Sophie Taylor Image caption Alpacas Winnie, Hermes, Conway and Apollo are said to have been spooked by the incident

Ms Taylor, from Meander Alpacas, said she believed the thieves had intended to come back for the alpacas as they had taken their feeding buckets and other essential equipment.

"The hut is the only one the manufacturers have sold in Berkshire, so if there is one around Reading it will most likely be ours," she said.

She added the alpacas - a species native to South America - had become "a bit spooked but they're slowly getting there".

Image copyright Sophie Taylor Image caption Winnie the alpaca is currently without a hut

Ms Taylor said: "We did not have the equipment insured as it is a such a new business still getting things in place.

"And a lovely lady decided to put together a crowdfunding page and we were speechless."

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said they were investigating the theft.