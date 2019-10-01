Image copyright Family handout Image caption Elton Gashaj died after being stabbed in Slough

Orders giving police extra stop and search powers after two stabbings in Slough have been extended for a fourth time.

Elton Gashaj, 15, died after he was found with a stab wound to the chest in Salt Hill Park, on 21 September.

A week later, a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the leg in Station Road.

A Section 60 order, giving officers greater powers to ensure people do not have weapons, took effect on Friday and will remain until Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "Officers will be using this power in order to keep our streets safe from weapons.

"Members of the public will see an increased presence of officers, please feel free to speak to officers if you have any concerns."

A 15-year-old boy appeared at Reading Crown Court last week charged with the murder of Elton.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in youth detention. He also faces one count of possession of a bladed article.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Slough had been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the stabbing in Station Road, opposite Langley College.

He is due to appear at Reading Youth Court on Wednesday.