M4 in Berkshire reopens after bridge demolition
- 29 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A stretch of motorway that was shut to allow a bridge to be demolished has reopened a day ahead of schedule.
The M4 was due to remain closed between junctions five (Langley) and six (Slough/Windsor) from 20:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.
Highways England said the road reopened at 03:30.
The bridge is the first of 11 to be taken down and eventually replaced with longer spans to accommodate the new four-lane smart motorway.