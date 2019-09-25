Image caption Police said the threats were sent to current or previous MPs

A man has been charged with sending threats to MPs.

Wajid Shah, 26, is charged with six counts of sending a letter/communication or article conveying a threatening message.

Thames Valley Police said the charges were in connection to "malicious communications of a threatening nature" to current or previous MPs.

Shah, of Connaught Road, Slough, has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 October.

The force said it would not name the alleged victims.