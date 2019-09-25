Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Elton Gashaj, 15, died after he was found injured in Salt Hill Park, Slough, on Saturday

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of another boy who was stabbed to death in a skate park.

Elton Gashaj, 15, was found injured in Salt Hill Park, Slough, on Saturday, and died of a stab wound to the chest.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Reading Crown Court and was remanded in youth detention.

He also faces one count of possession of a bladed article.

Police said a second boy, also 15, who was arrested has been released while inquiries continue. A third boy, aged 17, was released with no further action.