Image caption Elton Gashaj, 15, was found injured in Salt Hill Park, Slough, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another teenager who was stabbed to death in a skate park.

Elton Gashaj, also 15, was found injured in Salt Hill Park, Slough, on Saturday, and died of a stab wound to the chest, police said.

The charged teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also faces one count of possession of a bladed article, Thames Valley Police added.

He is due to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court later.

A second boy, also 15, has been released under investigation, police said.

A third boy, aged 17, has been released with no further action.

The family of the victim said he was "the sweetest boy and beloved brother".

"It's hard to believe Elton's not going to be around us anymore. He will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten," they said.

Supt Sarah Grahame, said officers were working closely with local schools to offer support to those affected.