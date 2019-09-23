Berkshire

Slough skate park stabbed boy named as Elton Gashaj

  • 23 September 2019
Crime scene
Image caption A 15-year-old boy was found dead in Salt Hill Park in Slough on Saturday

A 15-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed in a skate park has been formally identified by police.

Elton Gashaj died of a stab wound to the chest following a post-mortem test, Thames Valley Police said.

The boy was found injured in Salt Hill Park, Slough, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody. A second boy, also 15, has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy has been released with no further action, the force added.

Detectives said the stabbing followed an "altercation" involving a group of males.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said: "The family of Elton Gashaj are being supported by specially trained officers as our investigation continues."

He added he believed a number of people were in the skate park at the time and appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites