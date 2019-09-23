Image caption A 15-year-old boy was found dead in Salt Hill Park in Slough on Saturday

A 15-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed in a skate park has been formally identified by police.

Elton Gashaj died of a stab wound to the chest following a post-mortem test, Thames Valley Police said.

The boy was found injured in Salt Hill Park, Slough, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remained in custody. A second boy, also 15, has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy has been released with no further action, the force added.

Detectives said the stabbing followed an "altercation" involving a group of males.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said: "The family of Elton Gashaj are being supported by specially trained officers as our investigation continues."

He added he believed a number of people were in the skate park at the time and appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with mobile phone footage, to come forward.