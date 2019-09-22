Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the fatal stabbing at Salt Hill Park in Slough was "an isolated incident"

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a skate park.

Police were called to Salt Hill Park in Slough, Berkshire, at around 18:30 BST on Saturday.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said his family have been informed and are being helped by specially trained officers.

Detectives believe the boy was stabbed after an altercation with another male.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said: "We have launched a murder investigation following this incident and our officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries in order to locate those responsible for this crime.

"I believe that a number of other people were in the skate park at the time this occurred, so I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident to come forward, if they have not already done so.

"I would particularly like to appeal to anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident or knows who is responsible for this crime.

'Isolated incident'

"If you have any information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please do the right thing, come forward and speak to us.

"I understand that there will be a lot of concern in the community about this offence, but I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that a full investigation is under way.

"Members of the public might see an increased police presence in the area, and anyone with any questions should feel free to approach them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1240 of September 21.