Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Harper got married to his long-term partner Lissie just four weeks before his death

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a police officer who was killed while investigating a burglary.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along a road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

An 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys, all from the Reading area, were re-arrested today in an operation involving more than 100 officers.

A 21-year-old man from Basingstoke has also been arrested for the first time.

Jed Foster, 20, who is charged with killing the PC, has already appeared in court.

The four arrested men are all currently in police custody, police said.

They were also arrested on suspicion of theft.