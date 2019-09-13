Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The CPS said Alison and David Mills "profited from the downfall of others"

A couple who were jailed for their part in a multi-million pound fraud have been ordered to repay more than £10m.

David Mills and his wife Alison took part in a scam targeting small businesses at HBOS's Reading division.

The couple were ordered to repay assets, including a yacht and homes, at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Thames Valley Police said they had defrauded struggling businesses out of huge sums to fund a "lavish lifestyle".

David Mills, 62, was sentenced to 15 years in 2017 for conspiracy to corrupt, fraudulent trading and money laundering.

Alison Mills, 54, was jailed for three years and six months for money laundering.

The couple were ordered to repay a total of £10,451,950.

Assets identified by the court included a £2.5m home in Gloucestershire, a £100,000 wine collection and a £75,000 yacht, police said.

David Mills fronted a company providing assistance to businesses in financial difficulty who had been referred to him by Lloyds bank.

He, along with others, instead of offering genuine assistance, then seized control of failing firms and drained them of their assets, according to the force.

Detectives said the group made more than £69m through criminal activity.

Helen Hughes, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "David and Alison Mills profited from the downfall of others, but now they must face the consequence of their greed and pay back more than £10m."