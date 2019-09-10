Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption Northern House School in Wokingham was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted last year

An academy for children with special educational needs is not doing enough to get out of special measures, according to Ofsted.

The watchdog said Northern House School in Wokingham, Berkshire, was not taking effective action to improve.

The trust running the inadequate-rated school previously announced in June it would step aside from running it.

Northern House School Academy Trust said "no effort is being spared" to give pupils the "very best education".

Following a new inspection Ofsted said "too little had been achieved" and the academy's staff "were not receiving enough support from trustees or governors".

They added: "Trustees' core business has shifted towards consideration of the school's long-term future, rather than prioritising the urgent improvement needed now.

"This is an uncertain time for leaders, staff and parents."

Ofsted also highlighted a "high number" of serious incidents "compromising pupils' safety", including the trust acting to slowly in fixing the school's electronic gates allowing pupils to leave the site "too easily".

In a statement on the school's website, the trust's CEO Ian Barker said: "Parents can rest be assured that no effort is being spared as we strive to offer all our pupils the very best education possible.

"We are not so much winding down operations as stepping up efforts to respond to the new Ofsted framework by developing a more creative and innovative curriculum."

It also highlighted efforts made by staff in "challenging circumstances".

He added the trust will relinquish control of the school early next year and an announcement on the future of the school will be made soon.