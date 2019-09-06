Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Aqib Pervaiz pleaded guilty to the "violent and shocking attack"

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of another man who was fatally stabbed in an underground Tesco car park.

Aqib Pervaiz admitted killing 24-year-old Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed in Wellington Street, Slough, on 8 May.

Mr Mohammed, from Southall, London, suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest and later died in hospital.

Pervaiz, 27, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday. Police said Pervaiz "is clearly a violent man".

Image caption Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed died of a stab wound to the chest

Det Chf Insp Andy Shearwood said: "This was a violent and shocking attack which occurred in the car park of a busy shop in broad daylight when there were a large number of people present.

"I am pleased that Pervaiz has pleaded guilty to his crimes, sparing Mr Mohammed's friends and family from having to endure a trial.

"He carried out a brutal assault on his victim which tragically resulted in Mr Mohammed's death and took him away from his family."