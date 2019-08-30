Image caption The fire service advised residents to keep windows and doors closed

A large fire has broken out in a Berkshire market town.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Ray Mill Road West in Maidenhead, at 12:37 BST. The road is closed.

Several crews from Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service are at the scene.

People living and working in the area have been advised to keep windows and doors closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

South East Water said nearby residents "may experience no water, low pressure or discolouration" until the fire was out.

Image caption The blaze broke out on Ray Mill Road West in Maidenhead