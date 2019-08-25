Berkshire

Reading Festival: Revellers bask in record temperatures

  • 25 August 2019

Thousands of people have baked in soaring temperatures at Reading Festival during the hottest late August bank holiday weekend on record.

The 1975 and The Hunna drew large crowds on the main stage on Friday and Saturday and the Foo Fighters are expected to draw even more on later.

Here is how festival-goers have been enjoying the music in the sunshine.

Image caption Sam McTrusty of Twin Atlantic looked to start a crowd surf on the main stage during day one of Reading Festival
Image caption All smiles during day two of the festival
Image caption This festival-goer enjoys the sunshine as The Hunna perform on the main stage on day two
Image caption You have to catch up on your sleep when you can
Image caption Do you think this chap likes Chrissy Costanza of Against The Current?
Image caption Put your hands up if you're having fun

Reading Festival ends on Sunday.