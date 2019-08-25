Reading Festival: Revellers bask in record temperatures
- 25 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thousands of people have baked in soaring temperatures at Reading Festival during the hottest late August bank holiday weekend on record.
The 1975 and The Hunna drew large crowds on the main stage on Friday and Saturday and the Foo Fighters are expected to draw even more on later.
Here is how festival-goers have been enjoying the music in the sunshine.
Reading Festival ends on Sunday.